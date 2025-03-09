Charity motorcycle ride to be held for Volusia County boy killed by dogs

DELAND, Fla. — There will be a charity motorcycle ride for the family of the 8-year-old boy in Volusia County who was killed by two dogs in January.

The event will be on March 23. Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the KSU race track in DeLand.

Rider are asked to pay $20, with passengers paying $10.

There will be five stops long the ride.

Authorities say Michael Millett was riding his bike with a friend near DeLand when the two dogs fatally attacked him.

The dogs were later euthanized.

