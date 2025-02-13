Conflict of interest forces move of Volusia fatal dog attack investigation to Florida’s 18th Circuit

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An executive order has moved the dog attack death investigation from Florida’s Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida to Florida’s Eighteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida.

In the order, State Attorney R.J. Larizza of the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Florida requested the move due to a family conflict between his office and the owners of the two dogs.

According to the order, State Attorney Larizza said Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil are under investigation for manslaughter by culpable negligence and owning a dangerous dog.

The order did not say how the employee at the state attorney’s office was related to the two people under investigation.

The two dogs involved in the deadly attack of a Volusia County boy were euthanized, a county official told Channel 9.

Michael Millett, 8, was riding his bike with a friend near DeLand on Jan. 13 when he was brutally attacked and killed by the dogs, investigators said.

The tragedy sparked community outrage and calls for justice.

Following the attack, a state-mandated 10 business-day period began, allowing the owner of the dogs to appeal or relinquish ownership.

That period has expired, and Volusia County confirmed no appeal was filed.

As a result, Animal Services said it planned to proceed with the Jan. 30 euthanasia of the animals.

