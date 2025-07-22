Commissioners approve pay increase for Brevard County firefighters

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After months of negotiations and a push for better pay, county commissioners approved a new contract

Commissioners unanimously voted yes to a pay increase.

“Today is first big step in Brevard County’s public safety,” said Michael Bramson, President of Brevard County Professional Firefighters Local 2969.

Firefighter salaries will climb 21% and over 18% for paramedics and 26% for inspectors. It also includes retroactive pay dating back to October of 2024. Chief Patrick Voltaire says the department is in need of people.

“Without people on the firetrucks, the firetruck is no good,” said Chief Voltaire.

Brevard County Fire has lost 80 firefighters. On Tuesday alone, 40 people, including more than ten who were mandated to ensure coverage for 911 calls, were forced to work overtime. The chief says this wage agreement is attractive.

“The firetrucks, we need new firetrucks, we need to keep good equipment, but we need people on them,” said Chief Voltaire.

The contract doesn’t include new equipment or any upgrades. While the wage agreement is a win— there’s still work to do.

“This is not an end in itself or even a means to an end. This is truly just a first step into a new direction,” said Bramson.

Those pay increases should be reflected on the first August paycheck.

