Parkland school shooting suspect describes plans in chilling cellphone videos

PARKLAND, Fla. - Prosecutors on Wednesday released three brief videos in which the suspected gunman in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Valentine's Day massacre can be heard outlining his plans to carry out the rampage that left 17 people dead.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is heard in the recordings saying that he wanted to be a school shooter and sought notoriety, officials said. The videos are being used as evidence in the case.

"Today is the day. The day that it all begins. The day of my massacre shall begin," Cruz said. "My name is Nick, and I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is 20 people."

Investigators said Cruz ordered an Uber ride to the school, where he opened fire and roamed the hallways for several minutes.

"Here's the plan: I'm going to go take Uber in the afternoon before 2:40," he said. "From there, I'll go to the school campus, walk up the stairs, load my bags, take my AR and shoot people."

Prosecutors didn't say when the clips were recorded.

"I live a lone life, live in seclusion and solitude. I hate everyone and everything," he said. "The power of my AR -- you will all know who I am. I had enough of being told what to do and when to do (it)."

Cruz said he expected to become well-known for his plans.

"When you see me on the news, you'll all know who I am," he said.

Investigators said Cruz confessed to the crimes. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

