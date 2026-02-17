Orange County Man arrested after house party with minors, cocaine,and alcohol

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man was detained late Saturday night after deputies found a house party with minors, drugs, and alcohol at his home.

David Ramos, 46, is charged with several offenses, including battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of cocaine, related to the incident on the 800 block of Geranium Avenue.

The investigation began at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2026, when authorities responded to a report of loud music. Upon arrival, deputies encountered several minors at a house party and made contact with the homeowner, Ramos.

During the investigation, deputies noticed a significant amount of alcohol and identified the smell of marijuana inside the home. These findings prompted officials to secure a search warrant for the property.

Ramos was charged with possession of cocaine, battery against a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence. Additionally, he faces two counts of contributing to a minor’s delinquency, with one charge related to an open house party violation.

Following his arrest, Ramos was transported to the Orange County Jail.

