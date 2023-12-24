Christmas Eve forecast: Breezy and mild temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be mostly cloudy and mild today, with highs in the mid-70s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a few light showers will be possible through 11 a.m., and it will also be quite breezy.

An east wind will blow 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.

For Monday, there is a much better chance for rain, a 50% chance.

Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid-70s.

Read: Share your pics! WFTV wants to see your amazing holiday displays

We will have a big cooldown at the end of the week.

Mornings will be back in the 40s -- afternoons back in the 60s as we approach the end of the year.

Morning forecast: Sunday, Dec. 24 (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group