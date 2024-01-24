City of Cocoa planned development raising concerns for county residents

COCOA, Fla. — Some West Cocoa residents know development is coming, but they’re looking to City of Cocoa to help mitigate the impact on their rural residential Brevard County neighborhood.

The City of Cocoa has approved a development agreement for the Windward Preserve community.

It will add roughly 400 homes on a property in the area of Friday and James Roads.

Plans also call for a clubhouse, walking trail, dog park, and playground.

Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who are calling for an additional point of entry and exit for the planned community to alleviate potential traffic issues.

