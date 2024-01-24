Volusia County Sheriff’s Office encourages blood donations during shortage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the nation deals with a blood shortage, some organizations are seeking ways to help.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office offers deputies who donate blood to receive a day off.

The sheriff’s office set up a Big Red Bus at its training center near Tiger Bay Forest.

Read: OneBlood asks for more donations during emergency shortage

Fewer people have been donating since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the American Red Cross said.

OneBlood said it desperately needs platelets and whole blood from people with Type O positive or negative blood.

Families and deputies are encouraged to donate.

Click here for more information.

We’re facing a national blood shortage. So today & tomorrow, @VolusiaSheriff employees & family are getting on the Big Red Bus. I’m offering an extra day off to any employee who donates. Just an added incentive!! Thank you Warren @my1blood for making this happen. Give if you can! pic.twitter.com/4dBRznyZGF — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) January 23, 2024

Read: Study: Blood test that screens for Alzheimer’s as accurate as scans, other tests

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group