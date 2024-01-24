Volusia County Sheriff’s Office encourages blood donations during shortage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the nation deals with a blood shortage, some organizations are seeking ways to help.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office offers deputies who donate blood to receive a day off.
The sheriff’s office set up a Big Red Bus at its training center near Tiger Bay Forest.
Fewer people have been donating since the COVID-19 pandemic ended, the American Red Cross said.
OneBlood said it desperately needs platelets and whole blood from people with Type O positive or negative blood.
Families and deputies are encouraged to donate.
We’re facing a national blood shortage. So today & tomorrow, @VolusiaSheriff employees & family are getting on the Big Red Bus. I’m offering an extra day off to any employee who donates. Just an added incentive!! Thank you Warren @my1blood for making this happen. Give if you can! pic.twitter.com/4dBRznyZGF— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) January 23, 2024
