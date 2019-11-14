0 City leaders introduce pilot program that makes public bathrooms more available downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Downtown Orlando doesn't have enough bathrooms, but that could change as soon as next month.

City leaders have introduced a one-year pilot program that will make public bathrooms more available to residents and visitors downtown.

One location, on the corner of Jefferson and Gertrude, will have the bathrooms.

The corner is also one of downtown's new rideshare hubs.

Next month, city leaders will offer some relief wrapped up in colorful decals advertising DTO GO.

"Restrooms are a private concept, often, and people don't like to talk about it, but it doesn't necessarily negate the need," said David Barrilla, the Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency assistant director.

The need for a bathroom became the subject of extensive studies recently and everyone involved decided trying something portable, but nicer than a port-a-potty and with running water had to be worth a shot.

The city is planning to roll the bathrooms out at the rideshare hub and at Pine Street and Court Avenue.

In six months, the bathrooms will be available at Rosalind and the intersections of Central and Wall Street.

The bathrooms will be open until 8 p.m. most nights and until 3 a.m. on Friday's and Saturday's.

They will be locked when they are closed, and staffed with monitors, who are tasked with keeping people moving and keeping the bathrooms clean.

The goal is to gather data to decide where more restrooms are needed the most and build something permanent.

