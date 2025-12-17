Person hurt after apartment fire in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — One person was hurt after an apartment fire in New Smyrna Beach.

The fire happened at a beachside two-story apartment building on Maralyn Avenue.

The blaze prompted a large response with multiple fire units from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

As crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the building.

One victim was treated and transported to Halifax Hospital, and two cats were rescued and treated at the scene.

Fire officials are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

