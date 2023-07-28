Clark Howard: Here’s how young parents can prepare now for the cost of higher education

ORLANDO, Fla. — Students who are entering their senior year of high school are likely looking into how they can afford a higher education next year.

It comes as student loan payments start up again in October for thousands of borrowers.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard said taking out loans should be a last resort.

Philosophy major Janae Russell is headed to George Washington University in the fall, and she’s doing it nearly debt free.

“I got the presidential scholarship from GW and also some institutional scholarships and grants, and I’m still currently applying for more. So hopefully that goes through,” Russell said.

“You can start applying for scholarships in kindergarten,” said Gabrielle McCormick, the founder of the website Scholarship Informer.

And applying for multiple scholarships, big and small, is key.

Students can also look for scholarships that renew.

Students can also attend in-state schools and consider doing at least their first two years at a community college where the tuition is so very low.

