Clark Howard: Apps that can help parents save on back-to-school shopping

ORLANDO, Fla. — Families with young students around Central Florida are preparing to head back to school in a few weeks.

College students at the University of Central Florida will be back on campus starting Aug. 21.

The average college student spends over $1,000 on dorm room supplies alone.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard shared his ways to save.

Watch: Clark Howard: Parents are going into debt so their kids can play sports

First thing, comparison shopping is an absolute must.

Using apps like Honey, and Camel Camel Camel will also help you save.

Honey finds coupons and deals, while Camel Camel Camel keeps track of Amazon prices.

Watch: Clark Howard: ‘You’re probably spending too much on car insurance’

The apps can help you find when it’s the best time to buy and sort items by what you need and what you want.

Getting started is key to finding the best deals.

When sending your kid off to college, shop your own closets first.

Watch: Clark Howard: How you can stop wasting money on ‘junk fees’

Avoid buying new stuff whenever possible because all it’s going to do is get beaten up at college anyway.

Remember, you’re paying enough for your kid’s college education, don’t blow a lot more.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group