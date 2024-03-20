Clermont police search for missing and endangered man

CLERMONT, Fla. — Police in Clermont are searching for a missing man.

Officers sent out an alert after Dib “Driva” Bouquet was reported missing.

Officers say he was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near his home on Crestridge Drive.

That’s not far from Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Officers say Bouquet has medical issues and does not have his medication.

Police said he is known to frequent Publix and enjoys getting pizza from Domino’s.

Anyone who knows where he could be is asked to call the Clermont Police Department.

