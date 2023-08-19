Cloudy and warm Saturday, with a chance for storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Not a bad day today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Saturday would be partly cloudy and warm, and highs are expected to reach the low to mid-90s today.

Only isolated showers and storms will be possible.

Areas near the Metro and to the west will have the best chance for these isolated showers and storms.

