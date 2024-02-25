Community & organizations unite for Central Florida Dragon Parade during Lunar New Year

ORLANDO, Fla. — City and county officials celebrated Lunar New Year Sunday alongside community members in Orlando.

The 12th annual Central Florida Dragon Parade took local organizations through the Mills 50 District, starting at North Nills Avenue and ending at Colonial Drive.

Spectators enjoyed watching Chinese lion dance demonstrations and other Asian cultural traditions.

The event and festival was a partnership with Asia Trend Magazine, Mills 50, R.E.A.C.H, and Y.E.S.S.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and its Asian American Pacific Islander liaisons were also present for the festivities.

Today, @SheriffMina and several of OCSO’s AAPI liaisons attended Central Florida’s 2024 Dragon Parade and Lunar New Year Festival! #HappyLunarNewYear✨ pic.twitter.com/uq1UUnkaoa — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 25, 2024

Lunar New Year starts on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. This year, it began on Feb. 10.

2024 also marks the Year of the Dragon, one of the Chinese Zodiac animals, representing strength, courage and good luck.

