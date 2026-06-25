Company unveils $25K electric truck with Amazon backing

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new player in the electric vehicle market is aiming squarely at affordability.

The company, Slate, has officially opened pre-orders for a stripped-down electric pickup truck designed to keep costs low by removing many features commonly found in modern vehicles.

The startup is backed by Amazon, adding significant attention and expectations to its debut.

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The base model of Slate’s electric truck comes with a starting price of around $25,000 and an estimated driving range of 205 miles on a full charge.

However, what’s drawing the most discussion isn’t just the price; it’s what the truck doesn’t include.

In its most basic configuration, the vehicle arrives without built-in speakers, uses manual hand-crank windows, and is delivered in an unpainted finish.

The minimalist approach is part of Slate’s strategy to reduce manufacturing costs and offer what it describes as a highly customizable platform rather than a fully loaded standard vehicle.

Buyers who want additional features, such as upgraded interior components, audio systems, or exterior finishes, can add them for an extra cost.

The company is positioning the truck as a modular option for drivers who want control over how much they spend and what they get.

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