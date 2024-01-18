Congress looks for bipartisan support to boost child tax credit

WASHINGTON — There is a bipartisan push in the U.S. Congress to expand the federal child tax credit.

It could benefit about 16 million kids.

The proposal would extend the credit for three more years, and provide more benefits for lower-income families.

However, it would cost about $35 billion, and some critics say the plan would weaken the economy.

The bill needs to pass both the Republican-led House and Democrat-led Senate to become law.

Tax season starts Jan. 29.

