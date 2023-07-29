Conservation teams release 2 turtles at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Researchers from the Sea Turtle Conservancy and Disney Conservation released two sea turtles Saturday.

The groups gathered at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort for the 16th annual Tour de Turtles.

This “migration marathon” provides data for scientists to see how they can protect the species.

The educational event follows the migration of sea turtles from their nesting beaches to their feeding grounds using satellite transmitters fit for each turtle.

Two loggerhead sea turtles were named after characters in Disney’s newest movie, “Haunted Mansion”: Madame Leota and Harriet.

The Disney Conservation Fund and Disney Cruise Line sponsored the turtles.

While each turtle raises awareness about threats to its survival, the turtle to swim the furthest distance will win the race.

Students from Club Esteem in Melbourne also participated in this year’s event.

Mark Penning, vice president of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, said they have recorded more than 20,000 sea turtle nests since the program began.

“Disney’s commitment to sea turtle conservation in Vero Beach spans 20 years,” Penning said. “And we are very proud to have recently watched our 1.5 millionth sea turtle hatchling leave the nest and shuffle its way to the ocean.”

Disney Vacation Club Members and resort guests have the chance to assist teams while observing sea turtle research from May to October.

