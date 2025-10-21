Convicted killer gets more life sentences for shooting at Seminole County deputies

SANFORD, Fla. — A man already serving a life sentence for killing his girlfriend has just been given additional sentences for shooting at deputies after the murder.

Brandon McLean, 36, killed his girlfriend, Amy Humphries, with a box cutter in Volusia County in April 2021, then dumped her body near a walking trail in Osteen. He was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say on the day after the murder, McLean got into a shootout with pursuing Seminole County deputies during a foot chase in Sanford.

Last week, a jury convicted McLean of attempted first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, second-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. This week, he was given two more life terms in prison.

Circuit Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered that McLean’s life terms for attempted murder be served consecutively, guaranteeing he will not be released from prison.

Prosecutors say he killed Humphries because she couldn’t buy him a handgun.

