Cooler air moves in across Central Florida, cold nights ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered storms have developed Monday, but most should move offshore by early evening.

There is an outside risk of a strong storm with these.

Then cooler air moves in across Central Florida.

Read: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

The next two nights, temperatures will drop down into the 40s and 50s.

Mild air will continue through the weekend, with the next chance of rain on Friday.

Read: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach

Evening forecast: Monday, March 18 Cooler air moves in tonight. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group