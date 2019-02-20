0 Correctional officers conspired before inmate's face was smashed into concrete, affidavit says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An inmate’s face is permanently disfigured after a correctional officer swept her legs out from under her, causing her face to smash into a concrete walkway, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

Two correctional officers at Lowell Correctional Institution are facing charges related to the Jan. 26 incident, which the affidavit said caused the woman to lose multiple teeth and split her bottom lip in half.

According to the affidavit, a witness heard correctional officer Kurtis Mitchell tell his co-worker, identified as correctional officer Adrian Puckett, that the inmate had disrespected the capitan and “needs to fall.”

READ: WFTV examines data, speaks with officers about deadly use of force

“She needs to have an accident,” Mitchell said, according to a witness.

The affidavit said Puckett then put the inmate in a “chicken wing” and swept her legs out from under her, causing her face to strike the concrete. The inmate’s hands were restrained behind her back.

When questioned about the use of force, Puckett said the inmate physically resisted him. According to the affidavit, witnesses countered that claim.

Puckett is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm as well as falsifying records. Mitchell is charged with principal to aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

READ: Central Florida law enforcement officers shot and killed 99 people over 10 years, data shows

Michelle Glady, director of communications for the Florida Department of Corrections released the following statement regarding the incident:

"The actions of these officers do not represent the department's core values or the thousands of officers across the state who serve with integrity every day. We applaud the work of the FDC Inspector General for their investigation which led to these arrests."

Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

BREAKING: 2 correctional officers arrested for malicious battery. Report #9Investigates obtained shows female inmate restrained at #Lowell @FL_Corrections-forced to concrete so hard that her teeth were knocked out. Investigators found no legal justification for #useofforce — Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) February 20, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.