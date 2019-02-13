WFTV examines data, speaks with officers about deadly use of force

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officer involved shootings immediately capture our attention. And when a shooting appears unjustified or racially motivated, these cases can go viral, garnering national headlines, generating protests and leading to demands for justice.
9 Investigates decided to examine police use of force cases across Central Florida and the entire state. Investigate reporter Daralene Jones spent months analyzing data, documenting hundreds of officer-involved shootings and dispelling assumptions many of us may have about these cases. In one of WFTV’s most comprehensive examinations of an issue that always stirs controversy, Jones convinced law enforcement officers to share their stories and explain why they pulled the trigger and how their decisions affected them personally as well as their families. She also spoke with a local man who survived being shot by a law enforcement officer, as well as the family of another man who did not.
The first story in this special investigation airs Monday at 5 p.m. on WFTV. If you’re not near a television at that time, you can watch it livestream here.
