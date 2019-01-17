Daralene Jones

Daralene is back for her second stint with WFTV. Daralene is part of the 9 Investigates unit. She also anchors Eyewitness News Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WFTV Channel 9, and at 10 p.m. on TV 27, WRDQ.
She left WFTV in 2012, to work for NBC in Philadelphia. Jones covered some of the region's biggest stories, including the abduction of a 5-year-old, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She reported extensively on the School District of Philadelphia budget crisis, Gov. Chris Christie GW Bridge scandal, and was the lead reporter during coverage of the murder trial of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell.
Jones also traveled for national stories, including the D.C. Navy Yard shooting, Oklahoma City tornadoes and Boston Marathon bombings.
During her first stint at WFTV, where she earned a reputation as an enterprising reporter who delivered exclusive stories and breaking news, she was the lead reporter on the death of Trayvon Martin and the hazing death of Florida A&M University drum major Robert Champion.
Known for holding public figures accountable, she interviewed Florida Gov. Rick Scott days after the 2012 presidential election and pressed him on his controversial refusal to extend early voting in the state and the impact that may have had in delayed election results. Her reporting was featured on MSNBC.
Originally from Chicago, Daralene and her husband are happy to call Orlando home.
