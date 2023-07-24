CraneRIDES: Self-driving shuttle program offers alternative rides around Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Visitors to Altamonte Springs are now able to catch a ride on autonomous shuttles.

The driverless rides move on the streets of Altamonte Springs at 15 mph.

They are part of the city’s new pilot program, CraneRIDES meant to give people more transportation options and fight congestion.

The shuttles will travel on dedicated roads, including Central Parkway.

Those routes will expand to AdventHealth and SunRail over the next three years.

