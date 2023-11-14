Crash blocks eastbound lanes of SR 408 on Lake Underhill Bridge

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash blocked eastbound lanes of State Road 408 on the Lake Underhill Bridge on Tuesday morning.

Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras indicate that all eastbound lanes are closed.

The crash is causing major backups.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

See a map of the crash scene below:

Check back for updates to this developing story.

