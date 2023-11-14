Local

Crash blocks eastbound lanes of SR 408 on Lake Underhill Bridge

Lake Underhill Bridge A crash blocked eastbound lanes of State Road 408 on the Lake Underhill Bridge on Tuesday morning. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash blocked eastbound lanes of State Road 408 on the Lake Underhill Bridge on Tuesday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras indicate that all eastbound lanes are closed.

The crash is causing major backups.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Read: Traffic alert: Year-long traffic shift on Lake Underhill Road starts

See a map of the crash scene below:

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Lake Underhill Bridge A crash blocked eastbound lanes of State Road 408 on the Lake Underhill Bridge on Tuesday morning. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read