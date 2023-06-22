Local

Westbound lanes of I-4 reopen after crash involving multiple vehicles in Orlando

A crash blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando on Thursday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orlando on Thursday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

The crash, which involved at least three vehicles, was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on I-4 near Universal Boulevard.

Some lanes have reopened, but drivers should still expect delays in the area during their evening commute home.

Traffic remains flowing in eastbound lanes.

See a map of the crash scene below:

