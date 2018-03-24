  • Crash causes traffic jam on I-4 eastbound at Lee Road

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A crash has blocked the majority of I-4 eastbound near Lee Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. 

    The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Lee Road. 

    Authorities said there is a 60 gallon fuel leak at the site of the crash that needs to be cleaned up. 

    Authorities said there were no injuries in the crash. 

    Drivers heading east on I-4 should get off before or at Fairbanks Avenue and then take U.S. 17/92 north to Maitland Boulevard. 
     

