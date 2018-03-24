Crash causes traffic jam on I-4 eastbound at Lee Road

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A crash has blocked the majority of I-4 eastbound near Lee Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Lee Road.
Authorities said there is a 60 gallon fuel leak at the site of the crash that needs to be cleaned up.
Authorities said there were no injuries in the crash.
Drivers heading east on I-4 should get off before or at Fairbanks Avenue and then take U.S. 17/92 north to Maitland Boulevard.
Auto Accident- EB I4 closed at Lee Road due to semi truck accident with approx. 60 gal. fuel spill. Hazmat crews have secured fuel leak. No injuries. @FhpOrlando on scene.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 24, 2018
