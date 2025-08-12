Gas prices could rise in this Central Florida county. Here’s why

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone buying gas in Seminole County could soon pay more at the pump.

Seminole County commissioners are set to vote on Tuesday on a proposal to increase the local gas tax by five cents per gallon. If approved, the increase would take effect in January.

The current gas tax in Seminole County is seven cents per gallon, and the proposed increase would raise it to twelve cents per gallon.

The additional revenue is intended to fund transportation projects, including roads and sidewalks, and support public transit initiatives.

Seminole County is facing a $34 million budget deficit, and county leaders believe the gas tax hike could help address this shortfall.

The increase is expected to generate approximately $8.8 million annually, which would be distributed among the seven cities within the county.

Drivers who travel about 12,000 miles annually are projected to spend an average of $24 annually on the increased gas tax. If approved, the tax would remain in place for 50 years.

Currently, neighboring counties such as Marion, Volusia, and Osceola have a gas tax of twelve cents per gallon, while Orange and Brevard counties have a six-cent tax.

The proposed increase would align Seminole County’s tax rate with those of its neighbors.

The county commissioners’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., with the gas tax discussion and vote expected to occur during the afternoon session at 1:30 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the vote and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

