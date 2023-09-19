Florida’s Turnpike reopens in Lake County following crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike near Clermont Tuesday morning.

9:45 a.m. update:

Troopers have reopened the stretch of roadway impacted by the crash. Traffic remains heavy in the area.

Original Story:

The crash involved at least two semi-trucks near mile marker 275 and State Road 429 in Lake County.

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike are shut down in the area.

The crash also has only one northbound lane of Florida’s Turnpike open in the area.

Delays are building through the area and drivers should seek alternate routes, including U.S. 27 to SR-50.

