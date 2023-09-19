Driver, girl rescued after SUV crashes into backyard pool in Florida

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people are recovering after an SUV crashed through a fence and plunged into a backyard pool.

A Ford Explorer ended up inside of the pool in South Florida with the windshield wipers still on

The homeowner said he heard the crash and thought lightning had struck his house.

After going outside to see what happened, he jumped into the water to rescue the people inside the vehicle.

“He was breathing, and he was drooling, but at least he was breathing and then I noticed there was a little girl in the back of the car,” said homeowner William Marts.

The homeowner and the two people in the car went to the hospital.

Fire responders said all of them are expected to be OK.

