FDOT, local officials remind drivers of dangers during Rail Safety Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — This week is Rail Safety Week, and authorities will reinforce the risks of a railway collision.

They will hand out brochures, share videos with SunRail crews on social media and set up billboards along Interstate 4.

The Florida Department of Transportation and local officials ask drivers not to stop on or near a train track.

This is because it would be nearly impossible for a train to stop in time if a car is on the track.

“Those trains cannot stop very quickly at 55 miles per hour,” said Loreen Bobo, FDOT Safety Administrator. “It takes them a mile to stop.”

Law enforcement will be watching railroad crossings closely through Friday.

SunRail reminds the community to obey railroad signs and signals and to avoid distractions while driving, biking and walking near tracks.

