Lake City men sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Lake City men have been sentenced to lengthy federal prison terms in a methamphetamine trafficking case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Terry Alonza Brown, 54, was sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison.

Doug Bradley, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said both men possessed kilogram amounts of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

Brown pleaded guilty Dec. 17, 2025, and Bradley pleaded guilty Nov. 12, 2025.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance at Brown’s home in Lake City on June 23, 2025, when they saw Bradley enter the home and leave a short time later with a bag.

Investigators said Bradley placed the bag in a vehicle and drove away.

After Bradley was stopped for a traffic infraction, officers searched his vehicle and found a vacuum-sealed plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance, according to prosecutors.

The substance was later determined to be 100% pure methamphetamine weighing 1,340.2 grams.

Later that day, officers saw Brown leave the home with a multi-colored bag, place it in a vehicle and drive away, according to court documents.

After Brown was stopped for a traffic infraction, officers searched his vehicle and found the bag in the backseat area.

Prosecutors said the bag contained two vacuum-sealed plastic bags with additional bags inside, all containing a white crystalline substance.

The substance was later determined to be 99% pure methamphetamine weighing 2,694 grams.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for Brown’s home.

During the search, officers seized two black bags containing packages of a white crystalline substance, $12,000 from a safe and $1,000 from inside a bedroom, according to prosecutors.

The substance found at the home was later determined to be 99% pure methamphetamine weighing 1,786.8 grams.

Federal prosecutors said Brown and Bradley had previous federal drug trafficking convictions before committing the latest offenses.

Brown was convicted in 2013 of five counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

Bradley was convicted in 2008 of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group