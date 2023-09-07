Osceola County to consider $300M project for land near SunRail station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Osceola County expects to negotiate with a French company for county-owned land near the Poinciana SunRail train station.

CMG Clean Tech, which the county said is becoming Panecea Global Energy Inc., was the most responsive out of four total applicants for up to 63 acres, said Osceola County Manager Don Fisher in a prepared statement.

The county previously sought proposals for projects that would create the “highest and best use of the property, which will create a substantial number of high-wage value added jobs,” he added.

Read: Tom Brady hired by Delta Airlines as ‘strategic advisor’

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Osceola County residents rally against proposed solar tech plant near their neighborhood Some Osceola County residents are saying “no” to the possibility of a battery and solar technology plant taking over their neighborhood. (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group