Creating a community of inclusion for individuals with disabilities one dream at a time

ORLANDO, Fla. — One local organization provides inclusion and opportunity to people of all ages, regardless of their skill set.

From traditional therapy, to adaptive sports teams, to a vocational program, Central Florida Dreamplex is utilizing an active approach to enhance the skills of those with disabilities.

“Everything is so focused on kids usually,” Cameron Gomes, the CEO of Central Florida Dreamplex, said. “But then they become adults and it’s like they’re almost forgotten sadly.”

The organization serves more than 1,500 people in the community ranging in age from infants to adults.

Right now, one program that is really making an impact is the sewing program.

The program is run by Liani Steenekamp and volunteers Dawn, Vivian, Melanie, Christine, and Vicky.

“They get to make things that they can sell, and they understand it helps other people, and they make some money, and they feel proud of themselves,” Amy Gomes, the founder, board member, and physical therapist of Central Florida Dreamplex, said.

Participants not only learn how to thread a needle or run a sewing machine but also how to be creative and express themselves.

Christine Holt’s daughter, Catherine, said her favorite part about sewing class is making bears.

Christine said its importance is bigger than just enjoyment.

It encourages participants to reach for the stars and achieve their dreams.

“Having something that is consistent, and we spend talking to each other, that’s huge,” Holt said. “And learning a new skill, everyone wants to keep learning. She’s so proud of herself when she makes something. To see the smile on her face is huge.”

Dreamplex is looking to the future and has plans to build its own recreational complex.

The property has already been donated and leaders hope to have it developed in the next few years.

