Local domestic violence advocates share local resources for anyone who needs help

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local domestic violence advocates are reacting after now viral surveillance video has surfaced of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting his then girlfriend.

The attack happened in 2016. Combs has since issued an apology video.

“It’s retraumatizing for a lot of survivors who have been a part of it,” Michelle Sperzel, the CEO of Harbor House of Central Florida, said. “Who have been on the receiving end of a brutal and traumatizing attack.”

Working to help victims of domestic abuse find safety and support is a job that is never finished.

Read: Action 9: Most shut down restaurants

“It is definitely prevalent as more people move to Central Florida,” Sperzel said. “That number unfortunately will continue. It will probably go up with more people moving here.”

Whether a victim is dealing with physical, emotional, or psychological abuse, Harbor House is just one resource in the community they can utilize.

Every year, its emergency shelter houses at least 1,000 people and advocates help more than 5,000.

Read: Disney on Ice will debut a new show at the Kia Center

“Harbor House is more than a crisis hotline,” Sperzel said. “We’re more than a shelter. There is a lot of resources that we have that are in the community to specifically help someone who is trying to leave.”

Some resources include safety plans, peer support groups, and legal advice. Those services can all be put to use by making that first brave call for help.

“There is a cycle to domestic violence. It is hard. To take that first step is so courageous,” Sperzel said. “I hope that other people see there is life on the other side of where they are now.”

Read: Target announces price cuts on 5K frequently purchased items

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, please call Harbor House at (407) 886-2856.

Click here for more information about Harbor House.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group