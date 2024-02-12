Crews battle three-alarm fire at lumber yard in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Orange County are battling a large fire at a lumber yard that started Sunday and continues to burn Monday.

The fire broke out around 2:45 p.m. Sunday and was still burning over 15 hours later.

The fire is located off of Silver Meteor Drive, north of Silver Star Road and between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail.

Firefighters shared videos of their large response to the fire which showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from piles of wood.

Orange County Fire Rescue classified the blaze as a three-alarm fire and said it had the fire under control by late Sunday evening.

However, the fire continued to burn throughout the night and heavy smoke and flames were still showing Monday morning.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire and how long it will take to fully extinguish it.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

