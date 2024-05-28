Crews continue to tear down hisoric Lake County school

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are finishing up the demolition of a historic Lake County school.

Workers are tearing down the final building at Lee School.

It first opened in 1915 but was abandoned for about 15 years.

Developers planned to repurpose the space for apartments or offices.

But those plans did not materialize.

Now, there are plans to build new homes.

Lee School is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Lake County School Board was told it would need more than $2 million in repairs and then closed the school.

