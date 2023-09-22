Crews rescue injured manatee found in Florida storm drain

TAMPA, Fla. — A manatee is recovering at the Tampa Zoo after crews rescued it from a storm drain.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission coordinated with biologists, law enforcement, and firefighters to rescue a small adult male manatee from a culvert in Port Richie.

Watch: Wildlife officials concerned by video showing people harassing manatees in Florida

During the rescue, crews noticed an abrasion on his head.

He is being treated for his injuries at the Tampa Zoo before he is released back into the wild.

Watch: Manatee deaths in Florida decline but starvation concerns remain high

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group