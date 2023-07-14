Wildlife officials concerned by video showing people harassing manatees in Florida

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — The conventional wisdom when you spot an endangered manatee is to admire it from a distance.

However, that is not what some beachgoers did in Florida.

Drone video caught people illegally touching and even chasing a group of manatees in Indian Shores.

It is illegal to touch or unjustly interact with endangered animals in Florida.

At one point, the video shows a man nearly run over by a massive manatee, which can weigh more than a thousand pounds.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said people should contact them is they see anyone harassing manatees.

Fines can be up to $100,0000 and you can even go to jail.

FWC data shows at least 800 manatees died last year, and a record 1,100 died in 2021.

