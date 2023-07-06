Stranded manatee rescued from Ponce Inlet beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies helped rescue a stranded manatee from Ponce Inlet beach on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said two deputies helped Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team to help rescue the manatee.

Deputies said the manatee was transported to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

You can see the video of the rescue above.

Officials remind the public not to touch a stranded animal. Instead, you’re asked to contact the FWC wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

Yesterday, deputies Oldham and Warner joined @MyFWC, @VolusiaBeach & the @CountyOfVolusia Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet. pic.twitter.com/XNfHows5NW — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 6, 2023

