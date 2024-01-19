Crunch Fitness to take over former Publix space

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Crunch Fitness franchisee will open its largest Orlando area location yet in a former Publix.

Brandon-based CR Fitness Holdings LLC on Jan. 16 announced a 60,000-square-foot gym at 951 N. State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs. The site includes cardio equipment, weight training, a fitness studio, saunas, tanning, hot yoga, a cycling studio and more.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Saul Centers Inc. owns the Jamestown Place shopping center in Altamonte Springs where New York City-based Crunch will replace the Publix. It was represented by Janet Galvin of Archon Commercial Advisors, while the tenant was represented by Stacey Mooney of The Retail Edge.

