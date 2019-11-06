Customers may have been exposed to hepatitis A at local restaurant, health officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Health Department in Osceola County said customers at a Denny's in Kissimmee may have been exposed to hepatitis A because two workers recently were sick.
A spokeswoman for the Health Department said she is not aware of any customers getting sick, but the agency wanted to let people know just in case.
"You never expect that to happen wherever you go through, you know. It's a surprise," said David Cruz, a customer.
Hepatitis A is a liver disease that can cause stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, yellowing of the skin and eyes, diarrhea and loss of appetite.
However, not everyone infected will have symptoms.
The Heath Department is recommending customers get vaccinated if they ate or drank at the Denny's on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1.
The vaccination may be able to protect people if they get it within two weeks of exposure.
The restaurant is open for business, but the Health Department said the two employees who may have been infectious have not returned to work.
State health officials said there have been nearly 3,000 reports of hepatitis A cases this year.
Florida had 62 new cases reported last week.
The disease is spread by contaminated food and dirty needles.
