3 killed in trio of deadly shootings in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. - Three people are dead after a string of fatal shootings overnight in Palm Bay.
Palm Bay police said two of the shootings happened about a block away from each other, and the other six miles from that. Investigators said it's unclear whether the shootings are related.
Police said they found the first gunshot victim on Henry Street near Florida Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They said the second man was found shot dead a block away on James Street.
Six miles away, police said they found another man shot dead in a car on Agora Circle.
Lt. Chris Imel said officers were going door-to-door in the area to see if anyone nearby heard or saw anything leading up to the shootings. He said they're also asking neighbors if they have cameras that may have caught what happened.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
