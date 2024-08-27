The darker side of magic returns to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Death Eaters return this fall to leave their mark on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The characters will be roaming around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Aug. 29 through Nov. 3

The theme park said the interactive experience will bring guests face-to-face with the Death Eaters as they lurk through the Wizarding World.

Read: Universal Orlando shares behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights

Guests can also visit Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley to shop for Dark Arts-themed merchandise.

Click here for more information.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 SEE: Universal Orlando releases new renderings about Epic Universe's 'Harry Potter' land (Universal Orlando Resort /Universal Orlando Resort)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group