The darker side of magic returns to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando ( Universal Orlando /Universal Orlando)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Death Eaters return this fall to leave their mark on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The characters will be roaming around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on Aug. 29 through Nov. 3

The theme park said the interactive experience will bring guests face-to-face with the Death Eaters as they lurk through the Wizarding World.

Guests can also visit Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley to shop for Dark Arts-themed merchandise.

