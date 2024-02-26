Data shows rise in young people being prescribed antidepressants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Data shows more young people are on prescriptions for depression and anxiety since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

That’s according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

It says since COVID, the dispensing rate has risen almost 64% above normal.

Experts say parents should look for signs of behavior and mood changes, and consult a doctor, before turning to antidepressants.

