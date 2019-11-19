  • Daytona Beach airport evacuated due to suspicious package

    By: Sarah Wilson

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning due to reports of a suspicious package, Volusia County deputies said.

    The Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspicious package was reported around 6:15 a.m.

    No other details have been made available.

