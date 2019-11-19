Daytona Beach airport evacuated due to suspicious package

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday morning due to reports of a suspicious package, Volusia County deputies said.
The Sheriff's Office tweeted that the suspicious package was reported around 6:15 a.m.
No other details have been made available.
Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB is being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported around 6:15 a.m. Please check back here for updates - we'll post more info as it becomes available.— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2019
