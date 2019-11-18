Theme park worker tells feds he was watching child porn when they knocked on his door, report says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An Orlando theme park worker said he was watching child porn the morning investigators knocked on his door to serve a search warrant at his Kissimmee home, according to a criminal complaint filed last week.
Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security said they obtained a search warrant for the home after finding evidence that Nicholas Bishop had uploaded and shared hundreds of images and videos of child pornography across various social media and internet sites.
According to the complaint, the files included children ranging in age from toddlers to preteens.
Bishop told investigators he works for a “major theme park in the Orlando area frequented by children.” The report says that Bishop works in crowd control, which brings him in contact with children.
Investigators said when they first asked Bishop about the child pornography he said he was searching for pedophiles online to bust them. But they said Bishop later admitted that he was searching for and trading the photos and videos for his own enjoyment.
After further questioning, investigators said Bishop admitted to watching the videos as recently as the morning of Nov. 14, the day when investigators knocked on his door.
According to the complaint, Bishop admitted to investigators that he stole used underwear from a 6-year-old from another state and brought them to Florida. The report states that Bishop denied abusing that child, but did admit to taking inappropriate photos of two children.
Bishop is charged with possession of child pornography.
