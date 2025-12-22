Police in Edgewater in search of a mother who abuducted her two children

, Fla. — The Edgewater Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating two children involved in a parental abduction. Emily St. Clair took 7-year-old Eislee Kraus and 5-year-old Abel Kraus from their father’s vehicle this evening in the 600 block of West Indian River Boulevard.

St. Clair has an active felony warrant for drug possession and is currently under a Department of Children and Families (DCF) court order prohibiting her from having contact with the children. According to police reports, she followed the children’s father unknowingly to a gas station.

When the father went inside the gas station, St. Clair removed Eislee and Abel from the vehicle and fled the area. The children were last seen as passengers in a newer-model Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound on U.S. one from West Indian River Boulevard (State Road 442).

Emily St. Clair suspected vehicle (WFTV)

The Edgewater Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the children’s whereabouts or the vehicle’s location to contact them immediately.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group