Daytona Beach business owners say things are getting better despite the recent shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Business owners on Seabreeze Boulevard believe things are getting better in the area, even after a shooting injured four people over the weekend.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man as the suspected shooter. It happened just off Seabreeze Blvd. and Grandview Avenue early Saturday morning.

Seabreeze Fine Jewelry owner Lyle Trachtman believes the lights, cameras, and a larger police presence led to quick action.

“They got this guy right away,” said Trachtman.

Read: Search underway for 2nd gunman in shooting that left 10 injured at Seminole County events venue

Police said 21-year-old Misael Maldonado opened fire during a fight, hitting four people. They are all expected to be okay.

Because officers are now assigned to and working out of the Seabreeze substation, Police Chief Jakari Young said they were able to quickly catch Maldonado shortly after he took off running.

“We will put our heads together and see if there is more that can be done, but when you have someone as brazen as this guy, it doesn’t matter if we are there or not. He was determined to shoot. I am just glad we were there to grab him,” said Young.

Read: Sheriff: ‘Potential serial killer’ arrested after killing 2 women in east Orange County

Residents and business owners around Seabreeze first began pushing for enhanced public safety after two people were stabbed to death on Wild Olive Avenue in 2022. Then, last summer, police said a woman shot and injured four people outside of Razzle’s Night Club.

Over the past year, the city has made major investments in the Seabreeze district, such as installing surveillance cameras, adding more street lights, and opening the police substation.

“This is the first major incident that has happened since they’ve opened the substation,” said Trachtman.

The suspected shooter from Saturday is facing four counts of attempted murder. Police said they also found fentanyl on him when they took him into custody.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group