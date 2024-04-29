At 11 a.m.: Orange County Sheriff to give update on ‘significant’ case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is planning to hold a news conference Monday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the briefing is about a case of “significant public interest.”

Mina is set to speak at 11 a.m. from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on John Young Parkway.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the news conference would be about.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Mina’s briefing and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

